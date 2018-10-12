The bargain price of Princess Eugenie's wedding hair stylist The royal bride chose a London-based hairstylist for her wedding look

Princess Eugenie was the perfect bride on Friday as she married her beau Jack Brooksbank. The stunning royal looked radiant in her elegant gown by Peter Pilotto as she emerged from St George's Chapel after the ceremony. While her wedding dress was the centre of attention, we were also transfixed by Eugenie's chic hairstyle, which was parted in the middle and fastened in a loose, low slung chignon at the back with a few pretty strands falling by her face. Buckingham Palace have revealed that the Princess' wedding hair look was created by hairstylist Sonnie Jo Macfarlane, who is based at the salon chain Hari's in London.

According to the salon website, Sonnie has years of experience doing bridal hair and a styling session with her will set you back £150 for the hour. Sonnie has worked with the likes of Vogue, Chloe, Gucci – and HELLO! - as well at London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks. The site describes her as 'a perfect choice if you want an individual, edgy bridal look'.

VIDEO: Princess Eugenie arriving in windy Windsor

We love the simple-yet-sophisticated hair look that Eugenie went for on her big day. The beautiful royal opted not to wear a veil, instead choosing to borrow the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. The tiara was bequeathed by Mrs Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.

Hairstylists Hari's offer a complete wedding planner service, as well as bridal hairstylists. The site says it has its own 'bridal concierge', offering wedding facials, lashes, manicures, make-up and massages as well as hair. They'll even plan your hen do. Wow.

