Princess Eugenie chooses The Queen's tiara - everything you need to know



Princess Eugenie has worn an incredible tiara to marry Jack Brooksbank. Known as the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, it was lent to her by Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was made by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919 in the fashionable 'kokoshnik' style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court. Grand and suitably glamourous, it was fully decked out in diamonds and the design featured brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. The tiara was bequeathed by Mrs Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942 and proved the perfect accessory for Eugenie's wedding outfit. The bride wore a stunning white dress by Peter Pilotto for her Friday morning nuptials. Bespokely made, the dress featured stunning, off-the-shoulder detail, a billowing bustle and the sillouhette was undeniably elegant.

Princess Eugenie looked incredible in the Queen's tiara

Perhaps surprisingly, this is actually the first time Eugenie has ever worn a tiara. Why? Because as a senior member of the royal family, there are very strict rules to abide to before being able to wear one.

Tiaras are actually only to be worn by brides and married women, this is why Duchesses Kate and Meghan, have already been pictured with one, unlike Princesses Eugenie, until today. Now, Eugenie joins a long list of royals having had the privilege including the Queen herself of course, Princess Anne, the late Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cornwall and Eugenie's own mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The royal family's collection of tiaras is thought to be very large. The headpieces are traditionally thought to symbolise the loss of innocence and the crowning of love so that's why they've only been granted to brides and married women. Although tiaras have been known to be commissioned (Sarah Ferguson's one was when she married in 1986), they are almost always loaned by the Queen for special occasions. When Kate married William in 2011, she borrowed the Cartier 'Halo' Tiara. It originally belonged to the Queen Mother, who passed it down to the Queen on her 18th birthday. When Meghan married Harry in 2018, she borrowed the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara which was first created for the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary back in 1932. Clearly, traditions are certainly carrying on.