Princess Eugenie's beautiful wedding dress: the photos, the designer and her bridal accessories The royal bride was breathtaking in her Peter Pilotto gown

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank's special day has finally arrived and the world watched excitedly as the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Just a few months earlier the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their 'I dos' on the same spot and now it is Eugenie and Jack's turn. The Princess looked absolutely stunning in her designer wedding dress as she stepped from the car and smiled at well-wishers outside the chapel.

The bridal gown

Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress has been designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto. The brand is known for its innovative textile design, paired with a modern feminine silhouette. Princess Eugenie met the designers when she was co-hosting an event in support of women artists and her Royal Highness has been wearing designs by the brand for several years.

During several fittings the dress was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

The dress designer

Princess Eugenie, Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos have all worked closely together on the design of the dress and the designers undertook archive research into previous dresses worn by Members of the Royal Family and identified a silhouette.

In the run up to her wedding, Eugenie revealed to British Vogue: "I'm not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."

Eugenie's tiara and jewellery

Princess Eugenie is wearing the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was made by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919 in the fashionable ‘kokoshnik’ style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court. The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. The tiara was bequeathed by Mrs Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.

Princess Eugenie is wearing diamond and emerald drop earrings which are a wedding gift from her new husband.

Princess Eugenie's wedding band is made from rare Welsh gold. Historically, the wedding rings of royal brides have been made from the golden nuggets of Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu, North Wales. The tradition dates back 88 years and more recently, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have used Welsh gold for their weddings bands. Duchess Kate's wedding ring - a plain, slim gold band - was made by royal warrant holders Wartski from a piece of Welsh gold given to William by his grandmother the Queen in 2011 as a gift to mark his wedding.

The wedding shoes

Eugeneie wore gorgeous satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

Eugenie's hair and makeup

Princess Eugenie's hair was styled by Sonny-Jo MacFarlane, of Hari's, with make-up by Hannah Martin, Bobbi Brown. Eugenie's glowing complexion is likely down to her healthy lifestyle as well. Back in 2016, the royal told Harper's Bazaar about her daily routine. She said: "I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It's much better, as I can't run for a long time. Or I go with my best friend to this amazing, women-only gym called Grace Belgravia."

