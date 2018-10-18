Peter Andre's son reveals grown up new haircut – but fans have mixed reactions Junior is growing up fast!

Peter Andre's children are growing up quickly, and just like all teenagers, his eldest son Junior is showing a keen interest in style. And luckily for the teenager, it just so happens that his uncle Mike – Peter's brother – is a hairdresser. This week, Junior was treated to a grown up hairstyle, with shaven sides and a longer, thick top which had been spiked up with styling gel. "When uncle Mike comes round and gives J a slick haircut," Peter captioned a new photo of his son, which he uploaded on Instagram. The photo divided many fans, who adored the style, but questioned whether or not it was appropriate for school. "Question is, will Junior's school allow it? Schools are so picky over hairdos," one wrote, while another said: "Wow – my son's school would never allow such a snazzy cut!" A third added: "Very cool cut Junior!"

Junior Andre showcased his grown up new hairstyle

Junior moved schools in September after being allocated a scholarship for drama school just before Christmas. At the time, Peter announced the exciting news on social media alongside a selfie of him with his mini-me son. "So proud of Junior getting his drama scholarship so it's dad and son time today at the movies," he wrote. The aspiring actor has already shown his abilities for performing, and is regularly captured on Peter's Instagram Stories singing and dancing. He has also appeared alongside his mum, Katie Price, and younger sister Princess, 11, on Loose Women. During his appearance, Junior was praised for his confidence and proved a natural in front of the camera.

MORE: Neil Jones enjoys Strictly reunion with Brendan Cole

Loading the player...

Everything you need to know about Peter Andre

READ: Peter Andre reveals he is supporting this Strictly Come Dancing couple

A doting dad to four children, Peter also shares daughter, Amelia, four, and son Theo, one, with his wife Emily MacDonagh. Peter is often asked whether or not he plans on having another child. Most recently, the TV personality revealed in his Now magazine column in September: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.