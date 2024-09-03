Nigella Lawson reveals the 'life-changing' miracle shampoo which makes her hair thicker and bouncier

If there’s one celebrity who’s on my hair envy list, it’s Nigella Lawson - I’d swap my locks for her bouncy brunette mane faster than you can say Dyson. So when she reveals the “life-changing” shampoo she uses, you can bet I’m there taking notes!

Especially when she has this to say: “It makes my hair soft and moisturised without weighing it down, but the real miracle is that it seems to make it thicker and bouncier.”

The shampoo in question is Victoria Health’s Fulvic Shampoo by Ful.Vic.Health - and Nigella dubs it a “wonder” and credits it for giving the impression that she’s spent an absolute fortune on her hair, when in actual fact it costs just £25. Oh and please also note that according to the star chef, “the conditioner is just as good”.

Victoria Health’s Fulvic Shampoo by Ful.Vic.Health © Fullvic £25 AT VICTORIA HEALTH



Nigella made the revelations in the Sunday Times Style magazine, covering India Knight’s column. After Victoria Health thanked her for the feature, she responded: “It’s a joy to share the Fulvic love and, more than that, it’s an important public service!”

After such a glowing review from one with such gorgeous hair, my interest was definitely piqued, so I took a closer look at the shampoo, which Nigella doesn’t seem to be affiliated with in any way, just a super fan.

It’s actually a treatment shampoo which nourishes and strengthens hair as it cleans it, helping to support hair growth as well as calming down itchy scalps. It’s safe for colour-treated hair (and in fact all hair types) is sulphate-free and suitable for vegans.

It’s also a great shampoo for anyone struggling with hair loss. If you want the science bit, its advanced formula is loaded with loniplex, an ionic mineral complex that protects and enhances cellular health. This helps to transform hair and scalp follicles while stimulating and reactivating hair growth.

There’s also the addition of Aloe Vera Gel, B Vitamins and Humic-Free Fulvic Acid (hence the shampoo name) which banishes damaging toxins and encourages the healing process and hair growth.

You can also count on Horsetail and Silica to improve hair texture and strength. The addition of Chamomile and Calendula extracts helps to calm underlying inflammation of the scalp, thereby restoring signals for hair growth.

© Getty Images Nigella credits the shampoo for making it look like she's spent a fortune on her hair

What are shoppers saying about the product?

It’s not Nigella who’s impressed. Verified shoppers have given the shampoo an impressive 4.79 stars out of five, based on 135 reviews.

Says one: “I have received a number of compliments about my hair since using this, so I've given two friends a sample each to try, and one of them is putting in an order this week. The product speaks for itself and I will continue buying it.”

Several reviewers compliment it for having a “lovely smell” and say that it “lasts for a long time”. Multiple reviews say it’s helped with hair loss and others dubbed it a “life-saver” for thin hair.

“I got this shampoo because my hair was thinning after having my twins. I began using it in March once a week and my hair is now twice as thick as it was, shiny and full of bounce,” says one happy mum.

The only major gripe I can find in the reviews is that since it’s a thick shampoo, it’s difficult to get out once you reach the end of the bottle. “It would be better suited to a pump because you really have to squeeze the bottle to get it out,” suggests one reviewer.

If you can live with this, I think it’s worth a try. It’s also worth noting that Victoria health offer free UK delivery and you can get 10% off your first order with the code WELCOME10 - I’m seriously tempted!