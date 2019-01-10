Stacey Solomon shares amazing hack for hiding grey hairs that you can do at home The Loose Women star looked stunning in her pink high street outfit

As if we couldn't love Stacey Solomon any more, the down to earth Loose Women panellist has just shared a clever and super easy way to cover up those pesky grey hairs – and we can all try it at home right now. The popular TV star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a snap of her stunning brunette hairstyle which was parted glamorously to the side and looked in great condition. Dressed in a cute vibrant pink outfit Stacey said: "Every Shade of pink today for @loosewomen. There were so many lovely comments about my hair today. People asking what products I have used etc etc. I can honestly say there’s no need to go to the shops and buy anything."

Photo credit: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

Ooh, so what's her secret? It seems the route to gorgeous locks is the less is more approach. Stacey revealed: "All I’ve done is stopped bleaching. I’ve also left my hair alone for the last few weeks! No hot irons or curls and it’s worked wonders! I hate to admit it but bleach and lots of heat will kill your hair to beyond the point of saving!"

And her genius hair hack? "I’m going to try and touch up my grey hairs with eyeshadow and only wash and put heat on my hair once a week! The ultimate goal is to have long, thick, healthy mermaid hair." Amazing. We are so trying this.

Stacey's hair back in September 2018

Stacey looked absolutely stunning in her V-patterned jumper by high street fave Marks & Spencer, teamed with a sassy pink skirt by Oliver Bonas. Her Instagram followers loved her look as much as us, with one posting: "Loved the way your hair was cut and done today," and another said, "Never seen your hair so nice stunning x."

