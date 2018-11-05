Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals dramatic brunette hair transformation Stacey looks great!

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon shocked fans on Monday's episode of the ITV daytime show by revealing a brand new hair look. Famous for her trademark blonde locks, Stacey opted for a dark shade of chocolate brown for the winter months ahead. Fans were quick to respond to the change of appearance on social media during the show, with many complimenting her choice of colour. One wrote: "Love @staceysolomon's new hair! Looks very youthful," while another said: "@StaceySolomon was surprised seeing you with dark hair, almost didn’t recognise you! But love it thought. You suit both light and dark hair." A third added: "@StaceySolomon is looking gorgeous on @loosewomen today! I am loving the dark hair!!"

Stacey is no stranger to changing her appearance. The TV personality has experimented with a range of different shades of blonde and lengths, often switching from a shoulder-length bob to long hair with the help of hair extensions. The star has also given fans hair-envy with a Princess Elsa inspired braid and perm style – both of which have been showcased during her days presenting Loose Women.

Stacey spoke to HELLO! about her new Primark collection

When it comes to fashion, Stacey is just as influential thanks to her legion of followers on social media, and recently she unveiled her first collection for Primark. Recently, Stacey spoke to HELLO! about her new range, and explained what her favourite pieces were. "Oooh if i had to pick my favourite piece from the collection, it would have to be the massive green puffa jacket because I get SO cold, and it keeps me warm and cosy. And coats are my favourite. Plus, it's so bright - and you don't often get really bright coats," she revealed. The ITV favourite is thrilled with her high street collaboration. "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl. And it's the one shop that is completely accessible as its affordable and for everyone. You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price..."

On the days she works on Loose Women, Stacey is styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".

