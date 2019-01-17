Christine Lampard's post-pregnancy hair transformation is absolutely gorgeous The best locks in the 'biz, we reckon

Christine Lampard has been absent from our screens (and our Instagram feeds, really) since welcoming her daughter Patricia with husband Frank Lampard in September, but like the rest of us, she couldn't resist posting a snap of her new hairstyle on Wednesday evening – after a welcome pamper. "I've hardly washed my hair never mind style it for the past few baby-filled months," she wrote. "Today was a treat @cilerpeksah_hairstylist." It looks like Christine has opted for a colour refresh with some babylights, and a subtle trim. Gorgeous!

Ciler is Christine's stylist for her fill-in presenting roles on Lorraine and This Morning, and is also Holly Willoughby's go-to hairdresser. The fellow ITV host even commented on the snap, posting plenty of heart emojis, as did Tamzin Outhwaite, who sweetly wrote: "Beautiful hair. Been thinking about you lately. Hope you are loving all the madness."

It looks like Christine may be preparing to go back to work, too, since it seemed that her beauty session may have been for a photoshoot – Lorraine show makeup artist Helen Hand also commented: "Gorgeous hair today @christinelampard @cilerpeksah_hairstylist." Intriguing.

Ciler has previously shared some of her favourite products to use on Christine. In May 2017, she revealed that she curls her brunette lengths with the Hot Tools Professional 32mm 24K Gold Salon Curling Iron, and uses Aveda's Thickening Tonic, £21, for volume. To finish off her bouncy blowdry, she often turns to the Bumble & Bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish Spray, £23.

While the new photograph was taken from behind, we have no doubt Christine's skin was looking gorgeous and glowing, too. She previously revealed she loves a cleansing balm to keep her skin clear, telling The Express: "I get breakouts so easily and I also suffer from skin pigmentation, so I'm quite conscious of what I put on my face - I love Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm."