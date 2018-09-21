Christine and Frank Lampard welcome their first child together: see sweet announcement The Lampard household has expanded!

Congratulations to Christine and Frank Lampard! The couple have announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl called Patricia. "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love @franklampard," the new mum wrote on Twitter alongside the first snap of the newborn. The lovely name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle to pneumonia. Frank's cousin, Jamie Redknapp, was one of the first to congratulate the couple, saying: "Congratulations guys so pleased for you both and the name." Holly Willoughby wrote: "Just sooooo wonderful.... you look so beautiful and happy... sending you so much Baldwin love from us all..." Loose Women's Andrea McLean added: "Congratulations!!! Such wonderful news for you both. Welcome to the world Patricia xxx."

Christine and Frank Lampard have welcomed a baby girl

Although is the first child for Christine, the TV presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters are about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl." Christine and Frank have been married since 2015; they first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia.

In July, Christine revealed how being a stepmum has helped her prepare for motherhood. Speaking about her relationship with Frank's daughters, the TV presenter said: "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."

Preparing for the arrival has been easy thanks to her football star beau. "Because of what I do, and what my husband does, we are always open to change constantly," she confessed. "We have been all over the place and have moved about 20 times during our relationship. You have to be adaptable but as long as your foundations don't change too much, you can work around everything. I wish sometimes I was more of a planner, but I don't seem to have that gene in me."

