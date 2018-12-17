Michelle Keegan shows off dramatic new hair transformation for Christmas It’s very different to what she had before...

Oh how we wish we had Michelle Keegan’s hair. Whether it’s long or short, she always looks ready for a night out in Essex with husband Mark Wright, or out with her friends in Manchester - her home town. For the 31-year-old’e Christmas 2018 look, Michelle has gone for something a little different to see in the festive period - she has gone lighter AND longer. Simply stunning.

The Our Girl star headed to see Couture Colour Specialist Calum Tierney at the Terence Paul hair salon in Greater Manchester, and he spoke to HELLO! about Michelle’s new ‘do. He told us: “Michelle is always up for change” when it comes to experimenting with her hair. For her festive new look Calum used Wella colour with colour contouring around the face (which is a technique used at Terence Paul) to add subtle caramel lights. He told us: “She had a lob last time so we wanted to change it up for Christmas so I added Rapture hair extensions for length,” Calum told us.

Products wise, Calum used Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Infinite Colour Hold Shampoo and styled using the Balmain Curling Wand and Balmain's Texturizing Volume Spray. “We left the ends straight and beached the hair out for a more natural beach texture.”

The future is looking rosy for the Stockport-born beauty. In 2019 she will be back on our TV screens in Brassic, a Sky One working class comedy, alongside a Joe Gilgun, Damien Moloney, and Tom Hanson. Calum pointed out that Michelle can’t change up her hair during shooting (because of continuity) so now she’s all done with work for 2018, she can really let her hair down - literally.

