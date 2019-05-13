Victoria Beckham has majorly surprised us with her latest hairstyle choice But totally pulled it off, obviously

Victoria Beckham has a new signature hair look, and we definitely weren't expecting it! The fashion designer has been strutting her way around New York on her latest fashion trip rocking a super-high top knot – a total U-turn from her usual low-slung ponytail or chic wavy bob. Unsurprisingly, she looks incredible in her new 'do, and has even taken to her social media to share some getting-ready snaps with her followers. "Really into a super high, scruffy knot!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Good for the profile ladies!!" she added to the shot, which showed off her own striking side profile.

We love Ms Beckham's new 'do!

As ever, Victoria's hair look comes courtesy of her go-to hairdresser Ken Paves, who also posted the photograph on his own Instagram page. "NYC VIBES. High and Scruffy with my Mane Muse @victoriabeckham. Makeup and photo @wendyrowe. #KnottedInNYC," he wrote. Plenty of fans were quick to compliment the look, with one writing: "Victoria has the most perfect side profile," and another adding: "Cute little top knot!" Agreed.

The mum of four teamed her new 'do with a head-to-toe look from her own fashion collection, of course - in a pleated midi skirt, checked shirt and a pair of her statement peep-toe boots, this time in a bright red shade. She also carried a bold yellow clutch bag, and wore her favourite oversized sunglasses.

Victoria is clearly having fun experimenting with her hair lately, since she also rocked a super-high bun at a London Fashion Week Men's dinner with husband David in January – this time adding a little more volume for a more evening-appropriate look. Up or down, we reckon VB can do no wrong with her Posh Spice locks – just how many incredible styles has she rocked over the years? Here's to many more…

