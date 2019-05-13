Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins wows viewers with poker straight hair Vote: Do you prefer Charlotte's hair curly or straight?

With just three hours sleep, Charlotte Hawkins rocked up to work at Good Morning Britain on Monday morning after a fun night at the BAFTA TV Awards. Looking like a total glamour puss, the 43-year-old hit the red carpet wearing a Suzanne Neville plunge-neck, thigh-split dress. But it wasn't just her outfit that stopped people in their tracks - her hair did, too! The morning TV journalist often wears her hair voluminous and full-bodied but she took the advice of her hair stylist and tried ironed-straight hair.

Captioning an Instagram shot, Charlotte wrote: "Thanks for a lovely night @bafta! Bit worried I only have 3 hours before I have to get up... tomorrow’s @gmb could be interesting!! @suzanneneville @caratlondon @debbiedresses Thanks @gemma_aldous_slee & @karistaylor.hair for persuading me on the #straighthair!! #GMB #bafta #baftas #awards #gmb #goodmorningbritain."

VIDEO: The red carpet action at the TV BAFTAs

Charlotte loved her hair so much that she kept it for work the next day, and viewers were delighted. On the show, she revealed that it was her co-host Piers Morgan who encouraged her to wear her hair straight.

One Instagram follower commented: "Wow Charlotte you look amazing and I love you with straight hair#beautiful." While another wrote the following morning: "And you still look amazing off so little sleep? How? Ha. You looked absolutely stunning last night."

So now it's time for you to decide - do you prefer Charlotte's hair straight or curly?