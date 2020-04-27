All the celebrity long bob hair inspiration you need - for when lockdown is lifted! These stars will inspire your next style…

Dreaming of your next haircut? None of us can get to the hairdresser right now - these stars included - but we can dream about our next style once lockdown is lifted! And if you're in need of some inspiration, plenty of these gorgeous stars have something in common - they've all been rocking a chic long bob. Gone are the days of the severe short bob; now it's all about a gentle longer style which can be worn wavy or straight, parted in the middle or to the side and with or without a fringe.

According to market research company Mintel, an increasing number of women are going for the chop, with the likes of Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner and our own Holly Willoughby all showcasing the shorter, flattering style. HELLO! spoke to celebrity hairdresser Edward James, who has worked with designers Stella McCartney and Chanel, about the must-have style...

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie shows how to do the lob with this chic side-swept wavy style

"The long bob or 'lob' is huge at the moment because it offers so much flexibility!" says Edward. "It is long enough to still wave and curl and tie back into a chignon if you want to vary your style and is a great length for wearing old-Hollywood glam styles, which is why it so incredibly popular with celebs. The best thing about the lob is it isn’t too scary if you have long hair and fancy a change."

Mollie King

We adore former Saturdays star Mollie King's long bob. The colour and cut are just spot on and really suit her face shape. It's a style that looks amazing with any outfit. Gorgeous!

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung looks so pretty as she accessorises with cute clips on her curled lob

"We love Alexa Chung's lob, which has moved away from her shorter cut and looks effortlessly glam."

Holly Willoughby

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has one of our favourite 'Lobs' of the year. That stunning sunny blonde hue and sassy waves create one show-stopping style.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett is the queen of the lob with her soft side fringe

"Cate Blanchett also looks incredible with the style and is a big fan as it offers her lots of versatility with her striking red carpet looks, often opting for up-styles to show off her couture gowns," says Edward.

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon's shoulder-length lob looks so fresh with a middle parting

So why is the lob deemed the world's most flattering style? Edward explains: "The haircut provides lots of movement and because it is not too long it holds volume and shape well when styled, even on fine hair. The cut can be styled to create width around the cheekbone area for longer or narrower face shapes and can make the neck look longer and leaner as it skims around the face and neck. Best of all, it draws attention to the décolletage and collar bone area, where the haircut finishes, which is why so many celebs wear this cut with off-the-shoulder red carpet dresses."

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph has the cascading curls lob nailed with this popular look

You can style your lob straight, wavy or curly! Maya Rudolph looks gorgeous with her glamorous loose curls and a red lip to finish the look.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone looks stunning with this ultra-long lob with gentle waves

Edward adds: "There is very little that you cannot throw at this style - from the wet-look a-la-Kardashians to Hollywood glam waves worn by Emma Stone. The only thing to avoid is making the style look too stiff as you lose the sexy movement in the cut, so avoid over back-combing or applying stiff hairspray."

Tao Okamoto

Tao Okamoto's choppy lob is gorgeous and gives her a fun edgy look

Bella Hadid

We love this power bob complete with a full fringe and an all-one-length cut. She should definitely be wearing shoulder pads for this look, don't you think?

Hailey Bieber

Hailey is rocking the same style as Bella. It's blunt, it's a statement but she wears it with a middle parting, proving that even if you don't have a face shape that suits a fringe Ms Hadid you can still rock the look. We love how both these women have had their hair blow-dried inwards at the end, lending a shape and movement to the overall look.

Olivia Culpo

Is there a beauty look Olivia Culpo can't do? We're yet to find out but this is undoubtedly one of our favourites of hers. Flirty, feminine and utterly chic, it's glossy yet low-maintenance, styled yet undone. The best thing? It's also very easy to recreate at home - just get those curling tongs at the ready.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's bob is one of our favourites for many reasons. First off we love the poker-straight look, we love that it's A-line and we love the slightly rounded-shape of the blowdry meaning her face is beautifully framed.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez offers an incredible bob alternative with her slicked-back side parting and wet-look straight tresses. High fashion and fabulous.

Queen Letizia

Low-key and ultra-glossy, Queen Letizia's bob is the perfect hairstyle for those that want to look polished but not have to do much. Stunning!