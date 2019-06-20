EastEnders' Little Mo actress looks unrecognisbale with blonde hair This is some transformation!

EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth, who played Little Mo in the BBC One soap, has gone for a dramatic new look. The star decided to go for the chop, and now sports a short, pixie cut. What's more, Kacey also chose to switch things up with her hair colour, and has dyed her brunette hair blonde. The mother-of-two shared a photo of her new image on Twitter, and many comments soon followed. "You really suit that," one wrote, while another said: "I love the hair, fab." A third added: "I love you blonde," to which Kacey replied: "Me too – more fun."

Ex-EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth has changed up her hair

Kacey left EastEnders in 2006, and went on to star in a number of other shows, including Call the Midwife, Midsomer Murders and Grantchester, where she plays Cathy Keating. The star inevitably still gets asked about her time in Albert Square, with her character having been in many dramatic scenes that focused on Little Mo's abusive relationship with husband Trevor Morgan.

Kacey with her EastEnders co-stars in 2000

Last year during an appearance on Loose Women, Kacey excited fans after revealing that she had been in discussions to reprise her role. The star said: "It's really lovely and very flattering. I'm still in contact with all my screen sisters. We've talked about coming back and the writers are so good on EastEnders." Many of Kacey's on-screen family have returned to the soap in recent years, including Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Moon, and Laila Morse as the Slater matriarch Big Mo.

Earlier in the year, Kacey gave a rare interview about her family life, and revealed how she had given up work for seven years, only accepting one job a year, in order to care for her son Elwood, who has autism. Talking to The Mirror, she explained: "I only did jobs with short time commitment and only one a year. It would have been too disruptive for me to have had a chaotic schedule." Praising her son, Kacey said: "My son is a unique, wonderful individual and looks at the world in a completely different way. I feel like I've been given a wonderful gift by him." Kacey is also mum to daughter Blossom, 14.

