Joe Swash reveals lovely news about baby Rex and praises Stacey Solomon Little Rex is growing up so fast!

Joe Swash has opened up about his baby son with Stacey Solomon, Rex, who is now four weeks old! How quickly time flies! Speaking about the tiny tot on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Joe revealed that he was back to his birth weight, and praised Stacey as a "warrior" for taking care of a newborn baby along with her other two boys, Zachary and Leighton. He explained: "He's four weeks old my little boy. He is tiny. He was only a little tiddler but he's put on loads of weight now so he's back to birth weight so he's ready."

Joe and Stacey welcomed little Rex in May

He continued: "Stacey's doing amazing. It's such a difficult job being a mother. She's a warrior. If it was down to us (men) we’d never do it. She’s doing amazing. Kids all love him as well." Stacey has opened up about the first few weeks with her newborn in a series of candid Instagram snaps, with her latest calling the day a "write-off" thanks to all of the baby feeds! Sharing a photo of herself with little Rex, she wrote: "Today has been a total write-off... I had so many plans and executed zero of them... I’m so behind with pumping, barely getting enough off in time for feeds. Looking out the window at the moment, dreading the sun going down. Thank goodness it’s summer! Did anyone else feel like that? I needed to sleep so badly today but I get sad when I sleep through the day and I wake up and it’s nearly night time!"

Stacey with baby Rex

The Loose Women panellist also opened up about breastfeeding, explaining: "Baby wasn't feeding properly, and I don't think I got the latch right in the beginning which didn't help. My milk didn't come in until day five. I was told I needed to give top ups after every feed and make sure he gained enough weight."

