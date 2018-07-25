Tamzin Outhwaite shows off stunning new hair colour The EastEnders actress looks incredible!

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite took a trip to the hairdressers this week, and came out with a stunning new look! The Mel Owen actress decided to go even blonder for the summer months, and showcased her new lighter-hued hair colour in a new Instagram photo taken from the salon chair. "Thank you @senizalkancolour@nevillesalon for my hair colour. Always love the pamper you provide," Tamzin wrote besides the image. Fans of the soap star were quick to compliment her hair, with one writing: "Looking fabulous hun," while another said: "Lovely colour, looks fabulous." A third added: "You look beautiful as always."

Tamzin showed off her lighter-hued hair colour

Tamzin got her hair coloured at Neville Hair and Beauty in London. The luxury ****hairdressers has salons in Belgravia and Knightsbridge, and boasts an impressive list of clients, including Lady Kitty Spencer and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas. Prices for a cut and blow-dry start at £90, and go up to £300 for clients to have Neville himself working his magic on their hair. At the moment, clients can even tuck into sushi while they get their hair cut through its latest partnership with restaurant Sumosan Twiga.

MORE: 10 foods that will help your hair grow

It's been a year of ups and downs for Tamzin, who reprised her role as Mel in EastEnders after a 12-year absence. While her comeback was a huge success, the star has faced heartbreak in her personal life after the sudden death of her beloved mum, Anna. Tamzin revealed that her mum had passed away in an emotional social media post in May, where she revealed that her mum had suddenly died three weeks earlier. The former Hotel Babylon actress shared a throwback photograph of her two brothers, writing besides the photo: "These two beauties @jakeycakeyy@keswicko and I Lost our beautiful mum 3 weeks ago today, suddenly …THE best mum ever."

Tamzin with her on-screen son Hunter, played by Charlie Winter

SEE: Tamzin Outhwaite shares rare photo of daughter Marnie

The actress – who is mum to daughters Florence, nine, and five-year-old Marnie, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Ellis – is extremely close to her family, and since her mum's death her dad Colin has moved into her family home. It was revealed last year that Tamzin is also related to Holly Willoughby through marriage, as Holly's husband Dan Baldwin is Tamzin's cousin. The pair were pictured together celebrating Christmas in a photo on Holly's Instagram account, which confused some fans after Holly referred to Tamzin as her cousin. The This Morning host cleared up the confusion on the daytime show soon after, explaining: "Well, she's my husband Dan's cousin. It's family init!"