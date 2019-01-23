EastEnders' Bernadette Taylor actress Clair Norris debuts stunning new hairstyle at the NTAs Stunning!

The stars of EastEnders flocked to the O2 in London on Tuesday night to attend the National Television Awards, and one actress in particular looked worlds away from her alter-ego. Clair Norris, who plays Bernadette Taylor in the BBC One soap, looked stunning with a new hair look as she made her way down the red carpet. The star usually wears her brunette hair styled straight, but for the awards show she had beautiful corkscrew curls that framed her face. While her character Bernadette is normally seen sporting minimal makeup, Clair had enhanced her large eyes with liquid eyeliner and rocked a red lipstick, while a sweep of rose blush completed her look.

EastEnders' actress Bernadette Taylor on the red carpet

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton shocks fans during theatre debut

Clair's outfit was equally pretty, with the actress choosing a floor-length red lace gown, teamed with metallic gold heels and a matching clutch. The star posed with her on-screen family on the red carpet, including Lorraine Stanley, who plays her mum Karen Taylor, Danny Walters, who plays Keanu Taylor, and Zack Morris, who plays Keegan Baker. While EastEnders didn’t pick up the award for best soap, which saw Emmerdale win the accolade for the second year running, Clair and her cast mates enjoyed celebrating the night away at the show's star-studded after party.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals why his night was ruined at the NTAs

Clair has been praised for her portrayal of Bernadette in recent months, who came out to her mum in December, and later told her best friend Tiffany Butcher that she's in love with her. Fans are hoping that the pair will get together. Other storylines have included Bernadette's pregnancy and heartbreaking miscarriage. EastEnders is Clair's first TV role, and the actress spoke about her delight when she was first cast in the soap, saying: "I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in EastEnders. It’s surreal but I’m ever so grateful to be given the opportunity."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.