Emma Willis shows off quirky new shaven hairstyle! And looks gorgeous, of course The woman can wear anything!

Emma Willis isn't shy to rock a cool-girl haircut, that's for sure - and her latest look is even more statement than ever! The star's go-to hairstylist Louis Byrne posted a new snap of Emma on Thursday evening, and we are loving her new updo. Showing off the presenter's shaven undercut, Louis has pulled Emma's hair back into a tiny ponytail - with plenty of texture of course. "Pony and undercut @emmawillisofficial," he captioned the photo, which appeared to have been taken behind-the-scenes at her latest shoot with fashion brand Next.

Emma's mini ponytail!

We're not sure whether we'll be seeing the style in Emma's next clothing campaign, but we think it looks gorgeous all the same! Plenty of fans agreed, with one writing: "I want this! So cool," and another adding: "Omg I love this!"

Louis' next Instagram shot showed Emma wearing her more typical style, complete with her signature tousled quiff. The Delivering Babies presenter is currently wearing her short hair in a gorgeous platinum blonde shade, though of course, she loves experimenting with her colour, too.

Rocking her blonde crop in the Next summer campaign

The star hairdresser - who also works regularly with Vicky McClure - previously told HELLO! that Emma's decision to go blonde wasn't on a whim. "It's been something we've been working on for quite a while," he said. "I developed a hair technique called 'spotlight colour', it's really about personalising the hair colour that you have. With Emma, it's about enhancing the quiff area and using the colour to do that - creating a spotlight effect in the hair to give it a natural gleam and shine."

He added: "We've been going from darker to light in a kind of gradual process. In the past year, we've taken it from stage to stage. Sometimes taking dark hair into a blonde can be quite damaging, so the Spotlight technique protects against that."

Emma's blonde colour was personalised by Louis

Emma's signature style is now so in demand, Louis often gets asked how to recreate it. "If you're going to go for it you've got to really decide you want to do that, you've really got to commit to it," he said. "There's no point in going in-between or half measures, you've got to wear it with confidence and pride. Go to someone who knows what they're doing and make sure it suits your hair texture."