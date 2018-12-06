Emma Willis has dyed her hair blonde! See her new look How gorgeous is she?

Brunette beauty Emma Willis has gone for a bold new look – she's dyed her hair blonde! The presenter posted a gorgeous smiley selfie with her pal Rochelle Humes on Wednesday night – and we couldn't help but notice her much lighter locks, no doubt expertly tinted by her go-to hairdresser Louis Byrne. The star has been wearing her trademark quiff with blonde pieces through it for the past few months, though it looks like she has taken the plunge even further if her latest photo is anything to go by.

Emma showed off her bold blonde hair colour

Emma captioned the photo: "This my excited face at spending the day with @rochellehumes," with many fans adding their compliments her on her new 'do. "You both look gorgeous, I'm loving your blonde Emma," one wrote, while another said: "You've gone blonde Emma! I love it." We have to agree.

Emma's textured quiff has become quite the signature, and her stylist Louis often shares his favourite products to use on the star on his Instagram page. The secret to her cool girl, tousled look is Sam McKnight's Easy Updo Texture Spray, which Louis almost always uses on the star.

She had previously added some highlights to her hair

The TV host has previously told HELLO! that it takes her around two hours to get ready for the red carpet – but her laidback hairstyle doesn't normally take much time. "Head-to-toe it takes me two hours to get ready," she said. "One hour for styling, then another hour for hair and make-up – my make-up artist is a true perfectionist so this usually takes up most of the time."

She added of her ideal beauty look: "The biggest thing I have learnt is not to overdo make-up – less is more," Emma said. "I used to always go for a heavier eye and nude lip but now I quite like a cleaner eye and a bolder lip – I never do both though."