Emma Willis just shaved her head - watch the video! Calls up hairdressers and books in for an undercut…

In news-we-never-expected-to-write today, Emma Willis has shaved her head. Yes, that's correct. Don't worry, she left it to a hair care professional - her hairstylist Louis Bryne did the honours with the razor. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from the back of Emma's head, captioning it: "So this happened today @emmawillisofficial #undercut. Hair @louishair @nicolaclarkecolour @johnfriedasalons #shorthairstyles #hairinspo #londonhair #cool #shorthair #hairbylouisbyrne #icaniamandiwill #hair #haircut #hairdresser #authentic #diverse #empowerment #emmawillis #emmawillishair #emmawillishairgoals."

Scroll down to watch the video...

RELATED: Emma Willis has the BEST hair! Her stylist reveals all the secrets

The relationship between a hairstylist and a client is a special one, and Louis agrees, telling HELLO! "I've worked with Emma for four years, she's very trusting and open. And when you have a relationship like we do - she respects me and I respect her and she knows that I would never make her look stupid, so that really helps."

When we asked if Emma would be up for anything crazy with her hair - say a wild pink hue, he told us to never say never: "I think if there was an event or something like that, she'd definitely be open to try new things."

If you're not risky enough for an undercut like Emma, but you want short hair, Louis gave us the best advice: "If you're going to go for it you've got to really decide you want to do that, you've really got to commit to it. There's no point in going in-between, or half measures, you've got to wear it with confidence and pride. Go to someone who knows what they're doing and make sure it suits your hair texture."

MORE: 14 celebrities who'll convince you to try pink hair for summer

What are the pros of going short? Well, Louis can list plenty. "Time and ease, for sure! It gives an air of modern, strong femininity. It's quite fresh, it's quite cool to have short hair and it's a strong look. I think short hair is more versatile than long hair … it can be the subtlest of changes that make the biggest difference."

PHOTOS: Matt and Emma Willis' Hertfordshire home is gorgeous – take a peek inside