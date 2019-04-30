Emma Willis shows off incredible bikini body – look at those abs! Looking good, Emma

Emma Willis gave her fans mega fitness goals as she posed in a bikini in South Africa on Monday. The Voice presenter showed off her washboard abs as relaxed on a sun lounger, completing her pose with a peace gesture and a cocktail in her other hand. Emma, 43, was in Cape Town to shoot her new fashion campaign with Next, as she revealed on Instagram: "Peace out Cape Town! Another fab shoot in the bag for @nextofficial Bikini, models own! Available in store now..."

Earlier during her trip, the mum-of-three had also shared a gorgeous photo with her glam squad, as they embraced in front of a sunset. Fans rushed to compliment Emma on her fantastic figure, with one writing: "How do you have such a perfect figure after having your babies." "Wow you're looking absolutely stunning here!" another commented, while a third added: "You look amazing Emma, what I would do to look like you."

Emma's secret to juggling work with motherhood:

Loading the player...

There's no doubt Emma had a fabulous time away on her shoot, but she'll be glad to be back home with her husband Matt Willis and their three children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. Over Easter, the family enjoyed a trip to Disneyland World in Florida with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and their three sons.

MORE: There's a new favourite for a royal baby name!

The Willis and Fletcher families are extremely close. Tom and Matt worked together with their bands McFly and Busted, while Emma has also appeared on Giovanna's popular podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Emma flaunted her fabulous figure in South Africa

MORE: See the royals before their very regal transformation

The Big Brother presenter has even spoken in detail about how she went into labour oldest daughter Isabelle. Emma She told Giovanna: "We had been out, it was my due date and it was June and Big Brother was on. I didn't work on it at the time but I was a massive fan and I'd missed that night's episode so I got in the house, put it on, got my yoga ball and Matt brought me a pint of pineapple juice because apparently all that works, and I was bouncing, drinking pineapple juice watching Big Brother and I felt a trickle."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.