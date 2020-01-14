Since she won over our hearts as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, Blake Lively has been the source of hair envy. From effortless beach waves to long messy curls, her honey blonde hair always looks perfectly put-together. However, her trademark honey-coloured hair was nowhere to be seen in her most recent Instagram pictures, which show her with two new hairstyles for her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section, which airs on 31 January.

In the first picture, she is sporting a light brown messy bob that doesn't even reach her shoulders and a thick full fringe. While she appears to have flawless skin, she is holding up a photo of herself looking very tired with bags under her eyes. She wrote: "Facetune broke. @therhythmsectionmovie (Both makeup looks by the incredible @vivianbaker)." The hair transformation was such a drastic change to her usual appearance that even her sister Robyn commented: "Sisterrr! UN-recognizable! Love this so much! Can’t waaaaiiit!!"

Switching up her look yet again, Ryan Reynolds' wife's second hairstyle showed her fans what she would look like as a redhead. While the chop was a similar length to her real-life hair, it was styled in a popular 1940s style with her fringe shaped into a smooth roll and long glamorous curls. Fans were delighted with the look, commenting: "Old Hollywood Glamor! Love it!!" and even comparing her to American model Betty Page who was known in the 1950s for her jet-black hair and short bangs. "This entire movie is just showing that you can pull off any hairstyle," a third fan added, and we completely agree!

Back in 2018, Blake gave fans a peek into a third hairstyle for The Rhythm Section, in which she plays lead role Stephanie Patrick who seeks revenge after a plane crash kills her family. This one was a jet black pixie that she paired with a defined brow, smoky eye and bold red lip. The hair inspiration alone is enough reason to watch the movie!

