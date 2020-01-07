Alex Jones pulled out all of the stops for her highly-anticipated return to The One Show with a stunning new hairdo – and we love it! Taking to her Instagram page just moments before she was due on-air, the 42-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of herself showing off her shorter locks. "Ready to get back on the horse! @bbctheoneshow. Hoping I remember what to do," she wrote in the caption.

Alex Jones shared this snap of her new look

Her followers rushed to comment and heap praise on her lovely transformation, with one saying: "You look beautiful xx good luck xx." Another wrote: "Your hair looks amazing! Good luck x." A third post read: "Loving the hair. Good luck you’ll be great."

Just hours before, Alex told her followers she had "mixed feelings" about her return to The One Show after being on maternity leave for almost a year. To mark the occasion, the mum-of-two shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo with her two young sons, two-year-old Teddy and seven-month-old Kit. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram on Monday morning. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

She added: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

Meanwhile, it is set to be a bittersweet few months for Alex and her co-host Matt as they will be preparing to go their separate ways in March. Matt, 42, recently announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March. In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family.

