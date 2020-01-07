Khloé Kardashian has an entire wardrobe dedicated to her hair extensions and you have to see it Take a peek inside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's home

Khloé Kardashian is known for being a hair chameleon, and regularly switches up her look from a sleek blonde bob to long waves and everything in between. And now fans have been given a glimpse at where Khloé keeps her vast array of wigs and hairpieces courtesy of professional home organisers The Home Edit, who were given the task of organising her glam room at her house in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old has so many different hairpieces she has an entire wardrobe dedicated to her collection, where they are all clipped onto hangers and displayed via colour. A photo shared on Instagram showed two rails filled with pink and auburn hairpieces, as well as wig stands to display a selection of different styles – and we have a feeling she still has many more in different shades.

Khloe Kardashian has filled an entire wardrobe with her hair extensions

"Organising @khloekardashian's glam room was one for the books," the team wrote on Instagram, and their post soon met a shocked response from followers. "Epic," one commented. "No way! A whole closet for hair extensions?!" another asked, while a third wrote: "Wow. This is next level!"

Khloé previously worked with interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to create her perfect glam room, which features huge mirrors surrounded by lights, marble counters and drawers to store all of her makeup and hair products. But it appears she called in a team of professionals to keep the space organised, after previously working with The Home Edit to curate her kitchen and pantry.

Khloe also asked The Home Edit to organise her pantry

Like her glam room, the pantry is also perfectly-organised, featuring floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with clear plastic containers and white woven baskets, all of which have been neatly labelled to show what's inside. From "Jams and Jellies" to "Oatmeal" and "Healthy Snacks", Khloé's pantry is incredibly well-stocked ready for whatever craving that strikes. Khloé has previously said she developed a love of organisation from her mum, Kris Jenner, and it appears her siblings have too. Kourtney Kardashian once shared a photo from inside their younger sister Kendall's kitchen, saying it was "too much for me to handle".

