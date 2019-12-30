Nicole Kidman is usually seen rocking chic hairstyles for her acting roles and never seems to have a hair out of place on the red carpet, but the star has stunned fans with her most recent hair transformation. The Hollywood actress embraced the Australian beach babe look by showing off her blonde natural curls, and we're in awe.

Her husband Keith Urban took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of the pair cuddling up together with a view of the Sydney Harbour in the background. He wrote in the caption: "Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas, and the shows were a blast!!! THANK YOU ALL!!!"

As well as her relaxed beach waves, she finished off her look with a slouchy blue jumper and ditched the makeup in favour of a fresh-faced look. We just wish we could look that good naturally! Keith's 2.2 million Instagram followers were loving seeing the pair so happy, taking to the comments section to write: "You two are so adorable!!" and "You guys are such a great couple."

READ: Looking for New Year's Eve hairstyle ideas? Let these royal ladies inspire you

Nicole had previously expressed her concerns that several years of straightening her hair had meant she could no longer grow her iconic spiral curls. The Big Little Lies star admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine. Mission accomplished, we think! While the mother-of-four said: "I wish I had my curls back," she appears to have turned back the clock and retrieved her original hair texture.

The 52-year-old recently shared a throwback picture of herself with her nine-year-old daughter Faith as a toddler, which showed one of her old hairstyles. While little Faith appears to have inherited her mother's relaxed curls, Nicole was sporting an elegant bouffant updo.

MORE: Victoria Beckham makes surprising confession about her hair