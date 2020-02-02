Khloe Kardashian had the best time on Saturday as she took her daughter True Thompson, one, to her niece Stormi Webster's birthday party. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared footage from the event on her Instagram page, including videos of her joining in the fun at the fairground-themed celebration. The mother-of-one looked incredible with a new hair look. Khloe – who usually wears her hair styled straight – had embraced her natural waves for a voluminous new 'do. Alongside a short video of herself the star wrote: "My natural curl is trying to come out and play," and tagged her hair stylist, Jen Atkin.

Khloe Kardashian looked stylish with a new hairstyle

The reality TV star is no stranger to changing her hair, and even has an entire wardrobe dedicated to her hair extensions. Khloe recently gave fans a glimpse inside the impressive space. The 35-year-old's wardrobe was filled with different hairpieces that were clipped onto hangers and displayed via colour. A photo shared on Instagram showed two rails filled with pink and auburn hairpieces, as well as wig stands to display a selection of different styles. Khloe has been working with The Home Edit to help her organise her house, which is exceptionally organised as a result.

Khloe and daughter True at Stormi Webster's birthday party

On Saturday, Khloe was joined by her famous family as they celebrated Stormi's second birthday. Not one to do things by halves, Kylie Jenner had created a Stormi World 2 party for her little girl, following on from the same theme as her first birthday last year. The theme park party had everything from a Frozen and Trolls section to rides and giant inflatables. There was even a shop selling Stormi World 2 merchandise, and customise stations for guests to tie dye their T-shirts. Khloe captured some seriously cute footage from the event, including a video of True dancing with her favourite Trolls character, and one of everyone singing happy birthday to Stormi.

Khloe is incredibly close to her family, and is a doting mum to True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. The Good American designer often shares sweet updates about her little girl on social media, and recently posted a video of her playing in a giant playhouse in the garden, as well as photos of her little girl dressed up as a princess at Kylie's The Stormi Collection party last weekend.

