Victoria Beckham shares rare childhood photo – and she looks just like one of her kids The designer shares four children with husband David

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham often posts photos and videos of her family to Instagram. But the designer delighted her social media followers at the weekend with a rare throwback photo from her own childhood – and it's surprising for a couple of reasons. The first is that, while she famous for being Posh, the sweet snap shows her with her hair pulled back, wearing a blue tracksuit top. Acknowledging that this isn't the image she's best known for, Victoria captioned the photo: "I was sporty from an early age," adding two laughing-crying emojis. She then added: "Which little Beckham looks like me? x VB."

Fans instantly noticed the resemblance between Romeo and young Victoria

While her followers might have expected young Victoria to look most like her daughter Harper, eight, they couldn't help but notice how much she resembled her second son, with the majority answering: "Romeo." The 17-year-old himself agreed, popping up in the comments to ask, "Is that me?" to which Beckham fans replied: "Definitely your mother’s son," "You really look like your mom," and: "You look like your lovely mum." A handful of fans felt that he wasn't the only one of Victoria's children to resemble her, writing "Cruz and Romeo," while one added: "All of them."

The designer posted the throwback to Instagram on Saturday

As well as Romeo and Harper, the 45-year-old also shares sons Brooklyn, 20, and Cruz, 14, with her ex-footballer husband David. The mum-of-four seemed to be in a nostalgic mood on Saturday, no doubt inspired by spending time in her childhood home. Victoria also posted a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram Stories showing her former bedroom, which has been redecorated since she last inhabited it, and which looks suitably luxe for a former pop star, featuring beautiful wooden floors, all-white furniture, and perhaps most exciting of all, a mystery staircase!

Victoria explained in the short clip: "So today me, David and the kids came to visit my mum and dad and this is my old bedroom – it brings back so many memories. My mum has redecorated… but yeah, this is where I grew up."

