Princess Beatrice sends heartfelt handwritten note after engagement news Details of the royal wedding are yet to be announced

Just four months after announcing her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, bride-to-be Princess Beatrice has written heartwarming messages to her royal fans, who sent their well wishers upon hearing the happy news. As a lovely gesture, the 31-year-old sent a personal note along with a picture taken by her sister Princess Eugenie from her official engagement shoot. "Thank you so much for thinking of us after the engagement," the royal wrote.

Princess Beatrice sent this note to her well-wishers

"It is so kind of you to wish us happiness for the future," she added. "We are so excited to get married and begin life together. With our very best wishes, Beatrice and Edo." Pictures of the note were shared on royal fan account @theduchessofwonderland. Princess Beatrice is expected to tie the knot with Italian property developer Edoardo, 37, later this year. The couple announced their engagement in September after dating for 11 months - although Edoardo had spent four months planning the lavish proposal.

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

The bride's grandmother the Queen - and several other senior members of the royal family - are expected to attend. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, is likely to have a special role at the wedding. At the time of their engagement, the couple said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot this year

They added: "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

Princess Eugenie also revealed how thrilled she was for her sister Beatrice, writing on Instagram: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. By me!!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.