Kate Middleton changed her hair colour during lockdown – and no one noticed

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed out in public for the first time since lockdown began back in March this week and she was clearly on top form.

The mother-of-three was dressed casually in a Fjallraven hunting waistcoat, a pale blue shirt, brown skinny jeans and her trusty Superga khaki trainers as she visited Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday.

Kate delighted fans this week as she took part in her first face-to-face engagement since March

And despite all eyes being on her, one thing seems to have gone unnoticed - her new hair colour.

It seems that since hairdressers have been shut for months, Kate has taken it upon herself to dye her hair at home to cover up those pesky greys.

Back in early March, just before she headed to Sandringham to self-isolate with Prince William and their three children, the Duchess was sporting a much richer brunette look.

On Thursday, however, with no greys in sight, Kate's hair was looking lighter and more copper.

Prince William's wife is known for her glossy brunette locks, but she does like to change up her look from time to time. In fact, Kate is rarely seen with just a straight-up dark tone to her hair - she likes to add dimension with sun-kissed pieces, or even auburn tones.

The Duchess has been participating in weekly Zoom calls whilst in lockdown

Last summer, during her appearance at the King's Cup sailing regatta, she appeared to be wearing much more blonde in her hair – and for Princess Charlotte's first day at school in September she had gone a few shades lighter.

One thing never changes however, and that's the elegant styling of her locks - whether it's up or down, straight or curly, Duchess Kate always nails her classic look.

For this week's event, she looked stunning in a semi-updo, a style she has regularly favoured in the past. And during lockdown she has been mixing things up for her weekly Zoom calls. Clearly she's learnt a lot from her hairdressers during the years, and we think she does a good job herself!