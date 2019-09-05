Kate Middleton's autumn hair makeover revealed - and it's gorgeous Did you spot it?

How incredible did the Duchess of Cambridge look on Thursday morning? The royal was photographed dropping her daughter Princess Charlotte off for her first day at school, and all eyes were on the wife of Prince William, who looked as impeccably well-dressed as always, in her Michael Kors Carnation dress. But did you see a difference in her famous mane? The royal's rich brunette locks appeared to have had a bit of a colour lift - her hair was a few shades lighter and appeared as if she had had a mixture of honey-toned highlights. Ideal for the upcoming autumn months, it's a true seasonal update. Equally though, it has been a hot summer, so perhaps the mother of-three has naturally picked up some colour from the sun. Either way, we love the change.

It looked as if Kate had some highlights!

Although Kate rarely deviates from the brunette colour spectrum, she does switch up her style from time-to-time, enjoying up-dos, chignons and a variety of hair accessories, from headbands to bows. Last year, Kate wowed onlookers at the University College London, rocking a ponytail, tied with a velvet black ribbon. The hair accessory is from her sister-in-law Meghan's favourite high street store J.Crew and cost just £7.70 in the sale at the time. Who would have thought it?

The Duchess's hair looked full and bouncy at the school gates

And who could forget back in 2018 when Kate's hairdresser shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag ahead of the royal tour of Sweden. It was filled with lots of hair tools and products.

Kate is know to use Creme with Silk Groom, £20, Kiehl's

Some of the essentials included two hairdryers (obviously for Kate's perfect blow-dries,) and three different sets of hair curlers, used to create her beautiful glossy waves.

Product wise, we could see Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Body Booster as well as L'Oreal Elnett hairspray, in the picture. Product wise, it appears Kate is a fan of Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, which you can pick up for £20. If it gives us hair like a Duchess, we're sold!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.