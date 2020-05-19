Does Kate Middleton use fake tan? Fans speculate over her golden lockdown look

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a number of virtual appearances since self-isolating with her family at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall, and fans recently noticed that she appears to be sporting a golden glow for her Zoom calls. After the royal made an appearance with husband Prince William on Friday, some fans took to social media to speculate. One fan commented on royal blogger @MiddletonMaven's post: "Is she perpetually sun-kissed?" The blogger replied: "I think she's using a spray tan."

Fans noted that Kate looked very tanned!

Another added: "She just looks radiant all the time! What's her secret?" while a further said: "She is really tanned!" Of course, the UK has been enjoying some warmer weather since the coronavirus lockdown, and no doubt Kate has been enjoying some time outdoors with Prince William and her children.

It is thought that the Duchess likes to use fake tan occasionally, however - her signature natural look was even dubbed the 'Kate Middle-tan' back in 2012, when women across the nation took to requesting her light, glowing shade when having a professional spray tan.

Kate reportedly uses Xen-Tan Instant Bronzing Mist, £21.55, FeelUnique

For her royal wedding day, Kate reportedly used the Xen-Tan Instant Bronzing Mist to achieve her natural look - so perhaps she is still loyal to the product today! Promising to give an 'olive tone', it's a go-to DIY product for an at-home glow - and even better, it's still available to buy online.

Of course, the Duchess will most likely be doing her own hair and makeup for her appearances while on lockdown - and we've been wowed every time. She's even been experimenting with a number of elegant hairstyles - we can't wait to see what she goes for next…

