Sunkissed Kate Middleton wows in skinny jeans as she makes surprise new appearance

She's back! The Duchess of Cambridge has made her first face-to-face appearance since spending months self-isolating with her family at Anmer Hall. Kate looked beautiful in a laidback look as she visited Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday – we bet she took local customers by surprise! Wearing a quilted Fjallraven hunting waistcoat, a pale blue shirt, brown skinny jeans and her Superga khaki trainers, the royal looked totally in her element as she returned to duties in person. It looks like she has been spending plenty of time outdoors herself, since her brunette hair looked to have been lightened in the sun, too.

Kate rocked a laidback look for her garden centre visit

Speaking to the garden centre's owners, the Duchess revealed that she and her children had been enjoying gardening together – which could explain her sunkissed look.

Kate revealed that Prince George loves playing with Venus fly trap plants and that he, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been growing tomato plants at home. "They were very excited to grow them from seeds and now they're as tall as them," she said. How cute is that?

No doubt royal fans will be thrilled to see Catherine out and about again. She joins the likes of her husband Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne in returning to face-to-face visits. It comes after she made another virtual appearance on Wednesday, leading an assembly in a gorgeous Marks and Spencer midi dress.

Kate added her Monica Vinader 'Siren' earrings to her look, too

Fans have rushed to buy Kate's high-street pick, though luckily the £39.50 dress is still in stock if you want to shop the Duchess' royal style. The 'Printed Yoke Midi Waisted Dress' features a beautiful blue floral print and looked totally effortless on the royal, who wore it with her hair loose and her usual natural makeup. Here's to more appearances from Kate in the weeks to come!

