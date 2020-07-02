Kim Kardashian has stunned her fans by debuting a brand new look. The reality star took to Twitter at the start of the week to unveil her transformation – and it's fair to say she looks totally different! Kim, 39, uploaded a short video which showed her with vibrant red hair piled on top of her head in a loose bun.

Her new colour was further highlighted by a filter which turned her naturally brown eyes blue, and the star was perfectly made up with smoky eyes and natural-hued lipstick. "You guys, I dyed my hair red," she says to the camera, as she admires her new look. "Do you love it?"

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Dramatic Red Hair Transformation

Her fans might have loved the transformation, but it seems it was only temporary. On Wednesday she shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram showing her lying in bed with her five-year-old nephew Reign – sister Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child. And her trademark dark, long locks were back.

Kim returned to her brunette roots later in the week

It's not just her own hair that Kim likes to experiment with. Last week, she shared a sweet snapshot of daughter Chicago sporting a new style. The two-year-old is normally seen wearing her hair in buns, but now that it has grown longer, Kim has been able to braid it four ways, and she looked so sweet!

And back in April, the doting mum shared a photo of her eldest child, seven-year-old daughter North, with her hair tied up in colourful hairbands. "This pic is old, but one thing I am doing during this time is practicing hairstyles on my girls!" she told fans.

Kim shares four children with husband Kanye West

Kim and her husband Kanye West, 43, are also proud parents to sons Saint, four, and one-year-old Psalm. The star recently gave an insight into the family’s lockdown together, and shared that her children think it's "the best thing ever" having their parents around all the time.

She did, however, admit it’s been challenging homeschooling her two eldest. Kim told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough. They [teachers] deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."