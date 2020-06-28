Kim Kardashian tries out new hairstyle on daughter Chicago – and she looks adorable The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is isolating in LA with husband Kanye West and their four children

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest photo of her youngest daughter Chicago, two, sporting a new hairstyle during lockdown. The little girl is normally pictured wearing her hair in buns, but now that it has grown longer, Kim has been able to braid it four ways – and it looked adorable! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been having a lot of fun experimenting with Chicago and her older sister North's hair while they have been quarantining. In April, the doting mum took to Instagram to share a photo of North with her hair tied up in colourful hairbands, and wrote alongside it: "This pic is old but one thing I am doing during this time is practicing hairstyles on my girls!"

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's fans spot mysterious guest inside her home during lockdown

Kim Kardashian experimented with a new hairstyle on daughter Chicago

Kim and husband Kanye West are also proud parents to sons Saint, four, and one-year-old Psalm. The family have had a lot to celebrate during lockdown, including North's seventh birthday last weekend. To mark the special occasion, Kim and Kanye pulled out all the stops to ensure that the little girl didn't miss out on having a day to remember.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim's daughter Chicago showcases her singing voice

The Kardashian-Wests flew to their ranch in Wyoming for a socially distanced party with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. They also put on a show-stopping firework display for the occasion, which was accompanied by music from Kanye's Sunday Service choir.

READ: Adele shows before and after weight loss results during lockdown

Chicago is Kim's youngest daughter

The family have been enjoying spending quality time together during the lockdown, and Kim revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the children thought it was "the best thing ever" as their parents were around all the time. However, like every parent, the beauty mogul is also facing challenges when it comes to homeschooling her oldest two children.

Admitting she has a newfound respect for teachers, the reality star told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough. They [teachers] deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.