Kim Kardashian has proved just what a fun aunt she is! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was babysitting for nephew Mason this week, and it looks like he had the best time. Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared a sweet photo of the pair of them relaxing on the sofa while tucking into some tasty looking snacks. Kim was biting into an ice cream sandwich, while Mason had his hand in a bowl full of popcorn seeds. "When I babysit…" the mother-of-four wrote alongside the image. Fans of the Kardashians know that Kourtney doesn't like her children eating junk food, and many were quick to comment on the photo. "Definitely the coolest aunt," one wrote, while another commented: "Omg I'm going to tell Kourtney!" A third added: "Omg best babysitter."

Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick. The pair have remained on good terms since their split and have been hanging out a lot with each other over the lockdown after it was revealed that the Talentless founder had separated from his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Most recently, the former couple took their kids to Wyoming to celebrate North's birthday with Kim, Kanye and their children. It looked like a wonderful time was had by all, complete with a firework display accompanied to music from Kanye's Sunday Service choir.

Kim Kardashian had the best time babysitting nephew Mason!

Kim and Kourtney have contrasting parenting styles, which the reality star has opened up about in the past. Chatting to the Mail Online in 2014 about North, Kim said: "I am a strict mother. I'm really fun and playful, but I'm really strict on nap time, and sleeping in her own crib. Like Kourtney's style is where her kids sleep in bed with her, so especially with the third baby coming – they're going to need a bigger bed or they're going to need some other rules. And maybe on weekends, [North will] come and sleep in the bed with us. But… I'm not crazy strict."

Mason Disick is the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren

Kourtney has also been teased by the rest of her family for her strict gluten-free diet, which her children follow. In 2016, the star wrote on her website: "I kept battling with myself back and forth — like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best.

"I have noticed a great positive change in behaviour with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don't think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy."

