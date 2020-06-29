Princess Eugenie is rocking a lighter hair look - and it looks gorgeous We reckon her hair has lifted in the sun!

We couldn't help but notice that Princess Eugenie appears to have embraced a sun-kissed hair look in her latest Instagram post, as she proudly showed off her surgery scar to mark International Scoliosis Awareness Day. She captioned the moving image: "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me. Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share."

Princess Eugenie shared her scar in a moving post

Since the UK has been experiencing some warmer weather, we wouldn't be surprised if Eugenie's usually brunette hair had been lightened in the sun, and no doubt the beachy look is gorgeous on her.

Of course, the royal's fans and followers were incredibly moved by her post, and plenty shared their own stories in the comments section.

"Your wedding day was two days before my surgery and I found it so inspirational, I loved your dress and the way you were proud of your scar. I've learnt to embrace mine and proudly show it off whenever I can," one wrote.

Another added: "I had this surgery in October 2019 and you truly help me to not be ashamed of my scar and to proudly show it as it is a part of me now."

Eugenie memorably showed her scoliosis scar on her royal wedding day

Meanwhile, Eugenie's star pals and inner circle also sent their support to the royal. Her wedding makeup artist Hannah Martin simply wrote: "Beautiful you," alongside a heart emoji, while close friend Molly Whitehall sweetly added her own line of red hearts - and future brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi commented a number of clapping emojis and a love heart.

Princess Eugenie memorably chose an open-back royal wedding dress in order to show the surgery scar that runs from her neck down her back. It's also thought that she chose not to wear a veil in order to proudly showcase it.

The royal appeared to rock a lighter hair look in her post

Ahead of the wedding, she gave an interview to ITV's This Morning, saying: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that. So that's one really important one."