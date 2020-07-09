Romeo Beckham is dad David's double with blonde man bun The 17-year-old surprised fans with a photo of his new hairstyle

Romeo Beckham has given his hair a bit of a makeover and fans have complimented him on his new look – which his dad David rocked back in the early noughties.

Sitting on the family's football pitch at their Cotswolds home, Romeo can be seen showing off his newly freshened-up blond man bun.

Romeo showing off his new hair

The style is very reminiscent of the look that dad David rocked during his time at Real Madrid Football Club, back in 2003.

Fans were quick to notice the resemblance, with one commenting: "Like father like son," whilst a second one wrote: "Same as your dad."

"Reminds me of your father," wrote a third follower.

Just days before, Romeo's followers were in stitches as he wore a wig to match his mum's shoulder-length hair. Sporting a wig in an Instagram post, and posing next to his designer mum at their Cotswolds home, the 17-year-old wrote: "Same hair as mum. #wig."

Fans complimented his look, with one advising him to let it grow. "Keep growing it," they wrote.

David posing with his four kids

Another one couldn't help but notice the resemblance to Wayne's World character Wayne, who had shoulder-length black hair, writing: "Wayne's world vibes!" A third fan remarked: "The fact that even with this wig he looks good like how."

Proud mum Victoria also reacted to the snap, commenting: "Thanks Romeo! Kisses @nicolaannepeltz nice pic," accompanied by a laughing emoji face.

Nicola Anne Peltz is son Brooklyn's girlfriend, and the duo are currently self-isolating with the Beckhams at their country home after flying in from America last week. The couple had been across the pond since before lockdown, so David and Victoria will definitely be happy to finally have all their four children under one roof.