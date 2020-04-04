David Beckham shaves off all of his hair - see his shocking new look David and Victoria Beckham are self-isolating with their kids in their Cotswolds home

David Beckham has always liked to experiment with his hairstyles - he has rocked braids, ponytails and even bangs over the years - and on Friday he shocked fans by shaving off all of his hair.

"Just had to be done," he captioned a photo showing off his new look, adding the hashtags #stayhome, #staysafe and #staystrong.

The star, who is currently self-isolating with his wife Victoria and three of their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, at their Cotswolds home received praise from his fans and friends, including Victoria's hairdresser and best friend Ken Paves. "Nobody wears it better!!! You could teach me a thing or two!!" he commented.

The former footballer also received the approval of his family members, with both Brooklyn, 21, and Romeo, 17, liking the black and white image he posted on his Instagram account.

MORE: David Beckham adds unusual ingredient to his bangers and mash - and we're not happy

David's buzz cut comes hours after the star showed fans on his Instagram stories the incredible "spa day" that his youngest daughter Harper had treated him to. "Lucky daddy," he wrote alongside a video showing a lovely bubbly bath that the eight-year-old had prepared. He then revealed a clip showing Harper giving him a foot massage."BRB [be right back] treating myself," the 44-year-old wrote across the video.

And the treats didn't end there, Cruz Beckham, delighted the family by taking over the cooking on Friday night. The 15-year-old whipped up a risotto, which received top marks from the former footballer. "Cruz killing the dinner tonight," he wrote on an imagine showing him in the kitchen. He later shared a close up of the dish with the word "yum" written across it.