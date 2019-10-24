Romeo Beckham replicates dad David Beckham's famous braided hairstyle! See photo The 17-year-old shared a comparison picture on Instagram…

Romeo Beckham channelled one of dad David Beckham's most iconic look from the '00s this week, when he stepped out with a new braided hairstyle. The 17-year-old shared a comparison photo on his Instagram Stories, showing both father and son with similar ‘dos and matching diamond studs in their ears. "Who wore it better?" he asked his followers, ending his message with a crying laughing emoji.

While Romeo appears to be a fan of braids, David himself has previously poked fun at his now-infamous look. In a sketch for Comic Relief in March this year, he mocked his past fashion failures, joking that they were in fact sponsored by Red Nose Day. "Like a lot of people, I've done some really daft things to raise money for Comic Relief," the 44-year-old said to the camera. "For example, in 1998 I got sponsored to appear in public wearing a sarong. It was tough but worth it." He continued: "Then in 2003, I was sponsored to go out with my hair in braids. Embarrassing."

MORE: David Beckham reveals his UNUSUAL 'over the top' breakfast for Harper

Prior to that he spoke to Graham Norton about his more surprising style choices. "I hadn't thought them through," he admitted in 2015. "The topknot wasn't too bad, but the cornrows were a bad decision. It was bad timing as well as I was going to South Africa at the time with England and ended up meeting Nelson Mandela – so that's why I regret that one!"

The Beckhams are currently enjoying a half-term holiday in LA. On Wednesday, David took to Instagram to share several snaps of himself with his three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as they enjoyed a 'boys' night out' at the Haunted Hayride. He also shared several clips of their evening on Instagram Stories, with one showing 14-year-old Cruz looking absolutely terrified, causing David to chuckle behind the camera, remarking, "Cruz, your face looks so scared!"