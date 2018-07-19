David Beckham just debuted a new hairstyle – and he looks just like he did 18 years ago! What do you think of his look?

David Beckham has shown off a new haircut for summer – and it’s reminded fans of a similar look the retired footballer sported almost 20 years ago. The dad-of-four debuted his “summer trim” in an Instagram post on Thursday evening, following his return from a family holiday in Montenegro.

The dad-of-four has opted for a shorter hairstyle than he’s had in recent months, but maintained his perfectly-preened facial hair. Striking a pose for the camera, David added stickers reading: “Fresh Cut” and “Summer”. It received a positive response from fans, with one commenting: “Still looks unreal with a buzzcut.” Another wrote: “Your hairstyles have always been perfect sir.”

David Beckham showed off a new haircut on Thursday

David is known for being experimental with his hair, and has tried a number of different styles over the years, from his iconic Mohawk to longer slicked back locks. But it appears he has gone full circle with his new ‘do, showing a look reminiscent of how he looked in the early noughties, back when he was still a professional footballer and before he welcomed all of his children.

And as much as he likes to try out new hairstyles, the 43-year-old does have some regrets. Speaking during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2015, David said: "Some of them have been really bad. I hadn't thought them through," the style icon confessed. "The topknot wasn't too bad, but the cornbraids were a bad decision! It was bad timing as well as I was going to South Africa at the time with England and ended up meeting Nelson Mandela so that's why I regret that one."

The look is reminiscent of the buzzcut David had in 2000

David also revealed that he was told to shave off his Mohawk by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson."I was in the dressing room with an hour to go before kick-off when Sir Alex Ferguson saw it and made me shave it off. I said no at first, but then I saw his face change very quickly so I went and shaved it off in the toilet. He was very strict. It was the reputation of the club, he wanted all the players to look professional and he felt it wasn't the right look. We were playing at Wembley too, so he kind of had a point."