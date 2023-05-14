Dianne Buswell shares stunning hair transformation in latest post

The Strictly Come Dancing star is a former hairdresser and loves to change her style

Dianne Buswell is known for her bright red hair and it always makes her stand out, whether on the live Strictly tour or the Saturday night TV show.

She's rocked a variety of styles and hues over the years, however, and on Sunday she took to her Instagram Stories to show off a few stunning looks – including showing the star as a blonde and a brunette, in one case alongside one of her co-stars!

In the first snapshot, the professional dancer clutched a coffee and smiled alongside one of her friends as she wore her hair in a blonde side-parted style, loosely tied back.

The always-stylish star wore a black top and matching black leather jacket, keeping her makeup neutral except for a bold red lip. "We go way back!!! Blonde hair days @christopherjpage," she captioned it.

In another photo with the same friend, Dianne wore a figure-hugging leopard print dress and styled her hair in long, dark waves. Adding laughing and heart emojis, she penned: "Let's go even further back to black hair and bleached hair days…"

In a final snapshot, she posted a group of friends which included her Strictly co-star, Gorka Marquez. Dianne could be seen in the centre of the snap, with light brown hair styled with a fringe and coordinating highlights.

Her skin looked bronzed and she wore a black top and statement chunky gold necklace. She captioned this: "And of course the New York days!!!"

Earlier in the week, the former hairdresser oozed confidence as she smouldered for a string of new selfies on her Instagram Stories showing off her flame-hued mane with the addition of a stylish fringe.

The dramatic addition looked flawless on the star and perfectly framed her face of show-ready makeup. Captioning the post, the champion dancer revealed the decision to switch up her hair was down to her hair and makeup artist Tracey.

She explained: "Tracey went for the fringe yesterday @traceyjones.hmua" In the first photo, Dianne posed alongside a stick of multicoloured rock which clearly inspired her evocative eyeshadow palette and mimicked the same vibrant red, green, orange and yellow shades.

Completing her makeup look was thick winged eyeliner, elegant touches of warm bronzer, and natural light pink lipstick. In a second photo shared by the star, Dianne slipped into a pair of slinky black gloves.

She looked gorgeous as she once again smouldered for a quick selfie. Despite how much Dianne's new fringe suits her, it appears as though it wasn't a permanent change as it was simply a hairpiece.

In February, the Australian-born dancer delighted followers after undergoing a "Cindy Crawford" transformation that saw her swap her long straight locks for a choppier layered look to give her a glamorous blow-dry style.

The supermodel-inspired look went down a treat with Dianne's fans who left messages for her in the comments section of a reel she shared documenting the entire transformation process.

​"The volume in your hair [is] giving me real Jessica Rabbit vibes," one impressed fan wrote.

