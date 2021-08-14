Dianne Buswell debuts stunning new hair transformation – and fans are in love Back to red!

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell loves a hair transformation, and as the latest series of Strictly fast approaches, the dancer has unveiled her latest one.

Since joining the show in 2017, the Australian native has been known for her flame-red hair, and she's returned to the colour once again.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils 'unexpected' hair transformation

The 32-year-old showed off her new colour in a clip on Instagram, set to Britney Spears' Oops… I Did It Again.

In the clip, Dianne looked a little upset as she bade farewell to the orange locks that she has been rocking for these past few months.

But once her hair was back to red, she'd forgotten all those feelings, as she proudly styled out the colour that she's known for.

She joked: "Oops I did it again!" and her fans went wild in the comments, with one calling the new look "unexpected".

Dianne brought back her iconic red hair

One wrote: "Love that u went back to red just before Strictly," while a second said: "Omg you're back red I wasn't expecting that."

A third was thrilled that she'd returned to red, as they penned: "I missed the red so much," and a fourth added: "I loved the orange but it wouldn't be dbuzz without the iconic red, it looks beautiful."

Dianne is currently preparing for the next series of Strictly and there are plenty of famous faces she could be dancing with from McFly's Tom Fletcher to BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

This series will also see the first all-male partnership as contestant John Whaite will be dancing in a same-sex partnership. Speaking about the opportunity, he said: "When they asked me if I’d be interested, I just bit their hand off because I thought, you know, to do that and represent the LGBTQ+ community is one thing, but also just to see two men or two women dancing together is not necessarily about sexuality, it's just about intimacy and respect."

The star has recently been rocking some gorgeous orange locks

The series will be mostly the same as usual, but one thing that will be missing is the Blackpool Special, which sees the celebs dance in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Executive Producer Sarah James told the Mirror: "We're so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials.

"We are all so sad that we won't be able to get to Blackpool this year but can't wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future."

