Stacey Dooley unveils stunning hair transformation journey over the years

Stacey Dooley delighted fans over the weekend by sharing a glimpse inside her hair transformation journey over the years - and it's safe to say, the star's locks have always looked luscious!

The 36-year-old, who is a brand ambassador for Clairol, shared a video compilation of photos stemming from her childhood to life as a mother as she revealed how she went from red to blonde and back to red again.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley has experimented with blonde hair in the past

"Gaaaaaang… As you can see, me and my hair have been on a *journey,*" she wrote in the caption. "I've gone from my natural luxe ginge…to wanting to be blonde, (I blame my obsession w/Sienna(ahhhh!) Then there was my bronde era….basically every shade but my natural colour.

"Nowadays I'm about FULLY embracing my shade and just giving it a little boost with @clairol_uk_ire Nice'n Easy! AND Clairol Nice'n Easy now has new Revitashine technology which helps strengthen bonds. Natural looking permanent colour and 100% coverage too, what’s not to love?" Take a look at the transformation below…

Revealing that her four-month-old daughter, whom she welcomed with Kevin Clifton at the start of the year, takes after her, Stacey added: "Side note…my daughter has inherited my hair colour and I’m just THRILLLLLLED tbh.

"Tell me about your hair journeys plssssss and what shades you've experimented with over the years….? (I've also had some pretty terrible hair moments that I've conveniently swerved for this reel) Have a lovely eve."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I LOVE your hair colour. And I loved that curly look on hungry? for it. I’ve had hair every colour under the sun, a couple of years ago I decided to just let it be and now I’m 35 and going grey - unfair! Xxx." To which, Stacey replied: "I LOVE GREY HAIR ….Sarah Harris my ultimate muse xxx."

© Getty Stacey is a doting mum to one baby daughter

Another follower said: "My hair journey almost identical but I blame Geri ginger spice for my awful blonde streak phase! I’m currently embracing my natural apricot!" A third post read: "LOVE a cute feisty red head."

Back in February, the documentary maker revealed she is now the face of hair colouring and hair case brand Clairol. In the short video, Stacey was seen swishing her hair around with other female models, before quipping: "Nice and easy, it's the natural look that I love."

In the caption, Stacey shared: "Gaaaaang! SO v excited to share with you what me and @clairol_uk_ire have been working on." She also provided an insight into her life as a new mum, commenting: "Obvs still loving my v own shade Clairol Nice 'n Easy 8WR Golden Auburn which is even more of a lifesaver now I'm about that mum lyf (AND the brand new revitashine treatment leaves my hair stronger and shinier)."

Stacey finished off the post by praising the brand and the other models that featured in the advert, penning: "Honestly, so delighted to continue working with @clairol_uk_ire …and shout out to these amazing laaaaadies…. @cici_coleman_ @nushcope …you both look STUNZ. Watch this space for more to come!"

