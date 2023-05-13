Dianne Buswell shows of unbelievable hair transformation you won't believe

As a ballroom dancer, Dianne Buswell has been spotted sporting a variety of stunning hair looks over the years but her latest transformation on Friday may be her most daring yet.

The Strictly Come Dancing star oozed confidence as she smouldered for a string of selfies on her Instagram Stories showing off her iconic flame-hued mane with the addition of a stylish fringe. The dramatic addition looked flawless on the star and perfectly framed her face of show-ready makeup.

Dianne looked incredible with the new look

Captioning the post, the champion dancer revealed the decision to switch up her hair was down to her hair and makeup artist Tracey. She explained: "Tracey went for the fringe yesterday @traceyjones.hmua"

In the first photo, Dianne posed alongside a stick of multicolored rock which clearly inspired her evocative eyeshadow palette and mimicked the same vibrant red, green, orange and yellow shades. Completing her makeup look was thick winged eyeliner, elegant touches of warm bronzer, and natural light pink lipstick.

The star always has vibrant makeup

In a second photo shared by the star, Dianne slipped into a pair of slinky black gloves. She looked gorgeous as she once again smouldered for a quick selfie and showed off the pair of subtle hoop earrings she was wearing.

Despite how much Dianne's new fringe suits her, it appears as though it wasn't a permanent change for the star as it was simply a hairpiece for her latest Strictly Come Dancing show, although, she is no stranger to switching up her vibrant tresses.

The star slipped into a pair of black gloves

In February, the Australian-born dancer delighted followers after undergoing a "Cindy Crawford" transformation which you can see in the video below and saw her swap her long straight locks for a choppier layered look to give her a glamorous blow-dry style.

Dianne Buswell undergoes major 'Cindy Crawford' hair transformation

The supermodel-inspired look went down a treat with Dianne's fans who left messages for her in the comments section of a reel she shared documenting the entire transformation process."The volume in your hair Giving me real Jessica rabbit vibes," one impressed fan penned. A second added: "Gorgeous, love seeing people with more lift & bounce in their hair rather than the ironed flat look of some."

Even Dianne's Strictly castmates couldn't get enough of her new hairstyle. Ellie Simmonds penned: "Beautiful, the volume… stun. Molly Rainford replied writing: "Omg Di you are just gorg". Nacy Xu also added: "Gooo onnnn sister," alongside a string of heart eyes emojis.

Other major transformations undergone by the star have included adding pastel pink "money pieces" at the front of her hair and even dying her hair a daring shade of copper. Dianne has previously revealed that she is brunette naturally and recently shared a photo to prove it.

Dianne is a natural brunette

Taking to her Stories in April, the star shared an adorable throwback photo that saw her posing as a teenager with two friends. In the photo, Dianne's almost mahogany tresses took centre stage and made her look unrecognisable!

Keep scrolling to see all of Dianne's dramatic hair transformations…

© Photo: BBC

