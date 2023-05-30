911 Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein shocks fans with major transformation

9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein has shaved off his brunette hair, shocking fans with the major transformation. The actor took to social media to share a blurry picture from inside the salon of celebrity hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez that revealed his buzzed hair and appeared to show he had bleached it blonde.

A second picture, however, suggested that it was still brunette. But the new look got fans talking, as it comes after days of rumors that his co-star Rafael Silva had also shaved his hair off; Rafael's new look has not been confirmed but pictures from fan videos hint that it has been cut.

© Ronen Rubinstein Has Ronen gone bleach blonde?

"Ronen and Rafa texting each other plans to reveal their new hair in Paris," quipped one fan, referencing the fan convention in France both will be attending in June.

"Ronen and Rafa are really going to make dreamit their big hair reveal," joked another as a third fan commented: "Please respect my privacy as I grieve their hair."

But as some mourned the loss of their hair, others acknowledged that "we all know that Ronen and Rafa are gonna look hot no matter what they've done with their hair."

The two have become fan favorites after portraying TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) in the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star for four years.

© Ronen Rubinstein Ronen's second pictures hinted it had not been dyed blonde

The season four finale aired on May 16 and the pair reunited for HELLO!'s digital cover shoot in Los Angeles ahead of the special episode which saw the two characters get married.

"It's a blessing to be given these storylines," Rafael, 28, shared, adding: "It's not every day that you get a story like this with juicy scenes where you have to focus and step up."

© Margot Judge Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in our HELLO! exclusive photoshoot

Ronen and Rafael met in 2019 when they were cast as TK, an NYC firefighter who moves to Austin with his father, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), and Carlos, an openly gay Latino police officer in the Austin PD.

Their relationship has become the focal point for the Fox drama, and a beloved character all its own, and the decision to have them finally wed means so much to so many, especially at a time in the US when conservative legislation has been attacking the LGBTQ community, making this wedding all the more poignant and important.

© Margot Judge Ronen came out as bisexual in 2021

That connection also helped Ronen, 29, come out publicly as bisexual in 2021; he credited Rafael at the time as one of a few people, along with wife Jessica Parker Kennedy and stylist Chaise Dennis, for encouraging and supporting him to live his truth.

"I shouldn't be here," says Ronen. "Little Ronen's from the slums of Staten Island, growing up as a degenerate and fighting, doing drugs, and not going to school, we don't really get to come full circle to this sort of position."