9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page.

The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color.

WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look

She debuted the look in an Instagram Story as she drove in her car and sang along to one of her "favorite" songs, Donna Lewis' I Love You Always Forever.

It was worlds away from her usual look and could also hint at a new appearance for her 9-1-1 character Maddie Buckley.

Jennifer is on maternity leave after welcoming her third child, a baby boy named Aidan, and show writers decided to make her character Maddie leave Los Angeles in episode three of season five, suffering from postpartum depression.

The new mom had been struggling with motherhood and decided to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father, Howard 'Chimney' Han.

Jen debuted the new look on Instagram

"I'm sure that you are confused, hurt and probably really scared. I don't know what to say," Maddie told him in a recorded video message.

"You don't need to go to the police or come looking for me. I'm not in any danger and no one is making me do this. Jee-Yun is not safe with me, not now and maybe [not ever]. I know that you're going to take really good care of her, and she's better off without me. I love you. I love both of you. And I'm really sorry."

Chim then left to find his partner, and the two have not been in the show for several episodes, but are expected to return before the season ends.

Maddie left Chim amid her battle with depression

The TV and film star announced the birth of her son, in a beautiful manner, sharing a snap of her baby bump covered in stickers that read "it's a boy," and "almost cooked".

Jennifer captioned the emotional post with: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.

"'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

9-1-1 airs on Fox on Monday's at 8/7c

