Station 19's Grey Damon teases 9-1-1 crossover, reveals character he'd love to be Jack's 'best bud'

With 9-1-1 season seven moving to ABC after six years on Fox, fans are already discussing the possibility of a crossover with other procedural dramas such as The Rookie which is also set in Los Angeles. But Grey Damon, who stars in the Seattle-based drama Station 19, has revealed he would also be down for a crossover - and would love to see his character Jack Gibson become best friends with Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark).

The two characters have similar backstories – both are former playboys, who have struggled with finding their place in the world – and Jack agreed, acknowledging that the firehouse has visited Los Angeles previously to help with the bushfires so why not once again.

Oliver Stark stars as Buck

"Maybe Buck and Jack become best buds and then they help each other through life," he quipped.

The potential for different crossovers with 9-1-1's move to ABC has yet to be confirmed in any way by executives at the network but Michael Thorn, the president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment, said that crossovers with 9-1-1 and it's own spin-off 9-1-1 Lone Star are now "extremely unlikely" with the pair airing on different networks.

Aisha Hinds and Ryan Guzman as Hen and Eddie in 9-1-1

"As far as crossovers go, crossovers have always been really hard on the 9-1-1 franchise because they're such an ambitious schedule," he told press during upfronts in May 2023.

"They weren't able to do it every year when both shows were on our network anyways, so I'd say it's extremely unlikely."

Earlier in May, it was announced that 9-1-1 would be moving networks for its seventh season, while spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star would continue to air on Fox.

HELLO! understands that, right now, there are no plans to change the showrunners or production teams; Kristen Reidel has been running the show since Tim placed his focus on spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star.

911 recently aired its final episode on Fox

ABC is a sister network to studio 20th Television, the production company responsible for creating 9-1-1 since its 2018 debut.

Despite 9-1-1 being the number one drama on Monday night, as well as Fox's top-rated scripted series in adults 18-49, the network no longer has the same financial stake in the show since Disney acquired 20th Television.

Station 19 season six ended on Thursday May 18

The disappointing crossover update comes just as the sixth season of 9-1-1 draws to a close.

The dramatic season finale aired on Monday 15 May and saw Captain Bobby Nash and the team called to an emergency on a bridge following a series of freeway car accidents.

