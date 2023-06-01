Amanda Holden surprises with white blonde hair transformation

Amanda Holden appears to be rocking a bold new hair look for the Britain’s Got Talent live shows.

The star is sporting a much lighter, brighter blonde to go with her deep tan - a glamorous look to match her striking on-screen gowns, no doubt. While Amanda’s hairdresser is celebrity favourite Christian Vermaak, it’s not confirmed who gave the star her new look.

To keep things natural, Amanda has kept a more rooted look to her colour, but the rest of her hair is looking brighter and bolder.

© Instagram Amanda has been sporting a brighter blonde look on the BGT live shows

For this week’s first live show - during which Amanda wore a statement yellow latex gown - she also appeared to be sporting her extensions to add length and fullness to her look.

The star has previously spoken about how she loves to colour her hair, and will always prefer to be blonde.

© Instagram Amanda had previously been sporting a slightly darker blonde

She said in 2021: “I will always be blonde. Each to their own – I have some friends that are embracing age, some people that aren’t. My mum stopped dyeing her own hair around 60 and she’s got really gorgeous, soft-coloured grey hair. I’ll always go ‘Oh god, Mummy, can you just put a bit of colour back in?’ But for me, it’s not something I’m going to do.”

No doubt Amanda’s fashion fans will be eagerly waiting to see what BGT outfits the star will wear for the rest of the week.

Already, her bold yellow latex gown has become one of her more memorable numbers, while she wore a stunning floral beaded sheer gown for Tuesday night’s show.

© Instagram Amanda wore a yellow latex gown on Monday

She recently told HELLO! of her Britain’s Got Talent looks: "I'm all about the theatre of Britain's Got Talent. For me it's just about making an entrance and being your super-glam best... and then when I get home, leaving it in a pile on the floor and getting into bed!”

Of her husband Chris Hughes' reactions to her on-screen outfits, she added: "He always goes, 'Why can't you come in and keep it all on? Why do I get the worst end of the deal?' I get it all off, put my stripy jammies on, or one of his T-shirts, and get into bed."