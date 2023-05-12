Amal Clooney is unrecognizable in new photo leaving fans doing a double-take

Amal Clooney sent fans into a tailspin on Friday with a photo of herself which many didn't recognize to be her George Clooney's beautiful wife paid a visit to her hairstylist, Dimitri Giannetos, and the results were remarkable.

Dimitri shared images of his famous client on Instagram and she looked radiant with her long locks worn loose as she smiled for the camera.

Amal was dressed in a dazzling, one-shouldered gown and added a set of diamond, drop earrings to the ensemble. Dimitri captioned the photos: "AMAL CLOONEY," along with two heart emojis, before adding: "Beautiful #amalclooney this evening in Paris for @cartier event. Toffy nut color/cut/styling/makeup. Using @charlottetilbury. Hair assistant @paganihair#dimitrishair."

Fans rushed to compliment Amal, writing: "Wow she looks so different," and, "So beautiful," while another said: "The best she's ever looked," as many commented: "I didn't recognize her."

Last year, Amal switched up her appearance when Dimitri lightened her signature espresso-colored tresses, creating another look fans loved.

Amal is a political activist and powerhouse barrister in international law - and she's also a mom to twins who she welcomed with George in 2017.

The pair have both candidly opened up about their children, Alexander and Ella, on occasions, much to the delight of their fans. While they are twins, they have very different personalities, something the Up in the Air actor spoke about on Today in 2019.

“They’re good kids,” the Oscar-winner said. “They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with. They’re just completely different personalities, and they’re fun and smart. I mean, they already can … do all their ABC’s in Italian and in English, and I can’t do that in English."

The children also adore their "funny" daddy, and in December 2022, he told Extra: "They’re five, so right now, I am golden, before Lebanon-born Amal confirmed: "They say, ‘Papa can fix everything but the weather.’ He can solve all of their problems and is the funniest person they have met."

© Photo: Getty Images George and Amal have been married since 2014

At the age of 62, George is under no illusion that he is a young father. Not that he minds. "I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it when my daughter starts to date," he joked on Today last year.

Although they both have very busy careers, Amal and George are hands on parents. "We have a nanny four days a week and the rest of the time it's just us," he told People. "And during lockdown it was just us – for a full year! I felt like my mother in 1964, doing dishes and six loads of laundry a day."

Having a wife and family wasn't always in George's life plan, but he couldn't be happier. "This extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love," he explained on WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. "Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."

See below for more photos of the gorgeous couple below.

