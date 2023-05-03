Frankie Bridge's £12 new hair tool is a game changer for heatless curls

From her iconic pixie cut to her longer locks, Frankie Bridge has always had enviable hair - and thankfully, she doesn't gatekeep her beauty secrets.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the tool she uses to create her voluminous waves, and it requires no heat.

The heatless curls set has been going viral on social media, with thousands of users trying the haircare trend which involves wrapping your hair around the tool before going to bed, to wake up with effortless curls with minimal effort.

We've found an almost identical version of Frankie's heatless curls set on LookFantastic - and it's less than £12.

Frankie shared an Instagram reel with her followers as she tried out her new hair tool. She captioned the post: "I recently tried out Silkenberry heatless curl kit and was genuinely impressed with the results so had to share! It takes less than 5 minutes to put in place, you can sleep in it and there’s no heat damage! How good is that?!"

She continued: "I have to be honest, I was skeptical it was going to work on shorter hair like mine but it creates a really nice, natural wave and I love it! Have linked on my stories for anyone who wants to try."

Fans headed to the comments to share their love for Frankie's quick tutorial, and many were impressed at how well the tool worked on shorter hair. One follower wrote: "Oo, I didn’t get one because my hair is a similar length to yours, I might have to get one now."

While another added: "Oh it’s good to see it works on short hair!!"

The Kitsch curling set comes with a satin foam rod and a satin scrunchie, both designed to hold the hair in position all night, whilst the silky design works to minimise breakage.

© Shutterstock Frankie's glossy locks always look flawless

The curler can be used on dry or damp hair, simply section off the pieces and wrap them around, securing them in place with the hairband.

The heatless curling tool has racked up glowing reviews from LookFantastic shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "Amazing product. Works just after a few hours in! Beautiful soft curls that lasted all day. Easy to use and so affordable. No heat damage to hair which is a huge bonus."

Another wrote: "Great heatless curling set. I was told my hair looks really nice. I have very long hair and a bit frizzy, this eliminated that problem, must have been the material. Curls stayed on all day, perfect!"

Frankie has previously revealed the hair straighteners she uses for her glossy straight styles, along with the styling serum she swears by - and we can't wait to pick up her latest haircare favourite!

